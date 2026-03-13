Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.
Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.
In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.
