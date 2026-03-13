Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.05 and last traded at $63.0260, with a volume of 1895241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Loar news, insider Dirkson R. Charles acquired 36,434 shares of Loar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $2,457,473.30. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,087,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,967,831. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Loar by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 512,416 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $20,884,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loar by 1,627.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 297,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 279,989 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loar by 16.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares during the period.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

