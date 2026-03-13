Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 62,630 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in BOX were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,995.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. BOX had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $502,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,328,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,274,726.15. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,163 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $154,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 123,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,572.64. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 84,999 shares of company stock worth $2,245,779 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Featured Stories

