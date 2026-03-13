Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in InterDigital by 55.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $362.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.60 and a 12 month high of $412.60.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: InterDigital is promoting its “Optimized Energy Aware Streaming” and AI-driven Pixel Value Reduction technology at DVB World 2026 and its executives won/retained key DVB governance roles, reinforcing the company’s visibility and influence in video/standards ecosystems — a potential longer-term positive for licensing, partnerships and technology adoption. DVB World press release

Research firm Zacks trimmed multiple near- and medium-term EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2028) and issued a "Hold" — cuts to analyst estimates often weigh on momentum and can trigger downside as investors re-price expected licensing income and margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling is heavy (73 open-market sales in six months with no purchases, including large sales by the CEO and CFO). Significant insider dispositions can spook investors and are often interpreted as a near-term negative signal for sentiment. QuiverQuant insider-trading details

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $704,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,799,104.96. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $262,465.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,063.85. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,067. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

