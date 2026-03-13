Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,625,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,600,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $74,000. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $18.96.
Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.
Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.
