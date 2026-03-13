Berenberg Bank Cuts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 181

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 to GBX 181 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.50.
