Berenberg Bank Cuts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 181

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 to GBX 181 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.50.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 149.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 34.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 185.

