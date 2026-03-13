Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$67.22

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

TSE GWO opened at C$62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.49. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$49.54 and a 1 year high of C$68.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual’s recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

