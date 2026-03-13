Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $162,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.07.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

