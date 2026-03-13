Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCOTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scout24 to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scout24 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Scout24 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Scout24 declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG is a Germany-based operator of digital marketplaces specializing in real estate and automotive sectors. Headquartered in Munich, the company’s flagship platforms include ImmobilienScout24, a leading online property portal in Germany and Austria, and AutoScout24, one of Europe’s largest online marketplaces for new and used vehicles. These platforms connect private individuals, brokers and dealers with prospective buyers through searchable listings, digital marketing tools and ancillary services such as valuation modules and financing calculators.

Founded in 1998 as ImmobilienScout GmbH and rebranded to Scout24 AG in 2004, the company has expanded its footprint to serve multiple European markets.

