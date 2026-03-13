Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMT. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $15.46 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life?threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.
Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.
