Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,521 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $166,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 300.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 238.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $830.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $757.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.29.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

