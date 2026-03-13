Sei Investments Co. Acquires 182,960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $183,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,306. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported a beat?and?raise quarter with record Q2 revenue and EPS and strong AI momentum — AI orders from hyperscale/cloud customers jumped ~61% to $2.1B and management raised annual AI order expectations to north of $5B, underpinning medium?term growth prospects. Cisco Q2: The Valuation Makes No Sense

Cisco reported a beat?and?raise quarter with record Q2 revenue and EPS and strong AI momentum — AI orders from hyperscale/cloud customers jumped ~61% to $2.1B and management raised annual AI order expectations to north of $5B, underpinning medium?term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated AI infrastructure and security as strategic priorities in recent investor presentations, which supports upside from software and recurring revenue mix over time. Cisco Presents at Morgan Stanley

Management reiterated AI infrastructure and security as strategic priorities in recent investor presentations, which supports upside from software and recurring revenue mix over time. Neutral Sentiment: Data shows a reported jump to “0 shares” short interest for March (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and not actionable short?squeeze information at present.

Data shows a reported jump to “0 shares” short interest for March (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and not actionable short?squeeze information at present. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco continues non?market?moving corporate activity (training partnerships, ecosystem/AI ecosystem coverage) that support long?term demand but are unlikely to change near?term price action. Networking Academy Partnership

Cisco continues non?market?moving corporate activity (training partnerships, ecosystem/AI ecosystem coverage) that support long?term demand but are unlikely to change near?term price action. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares swung lower after earnings (reports of a ~9% drop post?earnings), suggesting investor concern about margins, near?term guidance, or profit taking. Shares Dropped After Earnings

Despite the beat, shares swung lower after earnings (reports of a ~9% drop post?earnings), suggesting investor concern about margins, near?term guidance, or profit taking. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and press note ongoing margin pressure related to higher memory costs and a hardware?heavy product mix — a headwind to near?term margin expansion even as AI demand rises. Margin Pressure Article

Analysts and press note ongoing margin pressure related to higher memory costs and a hardware?heavy product mix — a headwind to near?term margin expansion even as AI demand rises. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: SVP Maria Victoria Wong and EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya filed sales (small single?digit percentage reductions of their holdings), which can add to negative sentiment despite being modest in size. Wong Sale Subaiya Sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

