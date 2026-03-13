British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 105,781 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the February 12th total of 42,994 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $59.06 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

British American Tobacco plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) is a global consumer goods company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco and nicotine products. Founded in 1902 through the merger of the Imperial Tobacco Company and the American Tobacco Company’s international operations, the firm is headquartered in London, England. Over more than a century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tobacco producers, known for its extensive brand portfolio and international distribution network.

The company’s core business encompasses the production and marketing of cigarettes, including signature brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

