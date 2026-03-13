Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $209.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

