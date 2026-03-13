Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5%
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $255 and analysts broadly remain constructive, supporting sentiment that Amazon’s AI/cloud investments can pay off long-term. Wolfe Research Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon plans to move its Prime Day event to late June from July — an earlier Prime Day can shift meaningful revenues into Q2, affecting seasonality and logistics planning for the quarter. Reuters: Prime Day Move
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon won a federal injunction against an AI shopping agent (Perplexity/Comet), preserving control of its buying flow and protecting its commerce moat for now. PYMNTS: Injunction vs Perplexity
- Positive Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon’s autonomous unit) struck a deal with Uber to deploy robotaxis on Uber’s app — a commercial pathway for Zoox that could accelerate revenue optionality for Amazon’s mobility investments. Reuters: Zoox-Uber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AWS co-sponsored Physical AI fellowship (with Nvidia and MassRobotics) and Amazon is expanding Health AI on its site—both moves underline AWS and Amazon’s push to monetize AI across cloud, healthcare and robotics. PYMNTS: Physical AI Fellowship
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is targeting large bond sales / euro-bond issuance to fund AI capacity (debt-funded CapEx)—this secures funding but increases leverage and investor focus on returns from the spend. FinancialPost: Euro Bond Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon outlined a big multi-year investment in Poland (23 billion zlotys for 2026–2028), signaling continued geographic expansion but also more near-term capex. Reuters: Poland Investment
- Negative Sentiment: Milan prosecutors sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four executives over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — a significant legal/regulatory overhang that could lead to fines and negative headlines. Reuters: Italian Tax Trial Request
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of retail-site outages and an AI agent giving inaccurate advice prompted Amazon to “put humans back in the loop,” raising operational and reputational risk around fast AI rollouts. Fortune: Site Outages and AI Errors
- Negative Sentiment: FCC chair publicly criticized Amazon over slow satellite launches after Amazon opposed SpaceX’s massive plan — regulatory scrutiny and public spat increase political/regulatory risk on Project Kuiper. CNBC: FCC Criticism
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.