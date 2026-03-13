Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSBR

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Down 5.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $9,772,000. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 9,770,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,697,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $4,735,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 430,531 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2,671.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 314,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.