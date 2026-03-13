Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $680.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.20.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $673.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.54. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $381.33 and a fifty-two week high of $696.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

