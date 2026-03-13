Brokerages Set Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target at $42.33

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

TYRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $36.00 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,585,625. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.