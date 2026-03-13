Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,979,809 coins and its circulating supply is 820,979,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,972,137.4579255 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0014309 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
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