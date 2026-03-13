Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,979,809 coins and its circulating supply is 820,979,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

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According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,972,137.4579255 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0014309 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

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