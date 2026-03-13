Barclays Lowers Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $19.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

NMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

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Newmark Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 1,118,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.86 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 3.83%.Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

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Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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