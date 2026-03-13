Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lifetime Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

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Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. 486,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.87. Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.The business had revenue of $204.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,627,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Key Lifetime Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lifetime Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings materially beat estimates — LCUT reported $1.05 EPS vs. consensus near $0.18 and revenue of ~$204M (above estimates); the beat triggered strong upside in market reaction. Zacks: LCUT Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 earnings materially beat estimates — LCUT reported $1.05 EPS vs. consensus near $0.18 and revenue of ~$204M (above estimates); the beat triggered strong upside in market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled continued Dolly brand expansion and ongoing cost discipline, and is targeting top-line growth in 2026 — a forward-looking message that supports revenue recovery expectations. Seeking Alpha: Dolly Expansion & Cost Discipline

Management signaled continued Dolly brand expansion and ongoing cost discipline, and is targeting top-line growth in 2026 — a forward-looking message that supports revenue recovery expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share (record May 1, pay May 15), implying a roughly 4.9% yield — this supports yield-seeking investor interest and can underpin share support.

Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share (record May 1, pay May 15), implying a roughly 4.9% yield — this supports yield-seeking investor interest and can underpin share support. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcripts are available for review — they provide management’s explanations for the beat, program details for Dolly rollout, and how cost initiatives drove profitability. MSN: LCUT Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call/transcripts are available for review — they provide management’s explanations for the beat, program details for Dolly rollout, and how cost initiatives drove profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and analyst coverage summarize results and conference highlights — useful for verifying one-time items and analyst reaction. Yahoo Finance: LCUT Q4 Earnings Transcript

Company press release and analyst coverage summarize results and conference highlights — useful for verifying one-time items and analyst reaction. Negative Sentiment: Sales weakness persists — some coverage notes profitability improved despite a year-over-year revenue decline, which raises questions about sustainable growth versus margin fixes. Yahoo Finance: Strong Profitability Amid Sales Decline

Sales weakness persists — some coverage notes profitability improved despite a year-over-year revenue decline, which raises questions about sustainable growth versus margin fixes. Negative Sentiment: Underlying financial profile has risks — LCUT still shows a negative net margin historically and elevated leverage (debt/equity ~1.03), which could limit flexibility if top-line recovery is slower than expected.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

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Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

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