WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.0714.

WBTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth $376,000.

WBTN opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.