Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. $RNG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454,939 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RingCentral by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 302.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 95,831 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $3,410,625.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,719.15. The trade was a 43.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 22,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $780,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 339,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935,006.75. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,526 shares of company stock worth $9,225,128. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Featured Stories

