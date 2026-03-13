Korea Investment CORP Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

