Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,642,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,989,000 after buying an additional 56,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,550,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CHRW opened at $171.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

