Korea Investment CORP Sells 115,515 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,515 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,587,000 after acquiring an additional 517,098 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,335 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,536,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,504,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,722. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,064 shares of company stock worth $988,292. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

