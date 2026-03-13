Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Stock Price Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 219,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 311,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.30 million, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Further Reading

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