Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Expands By 70.2%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 231,073 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the February 12th total of 135,755 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 429,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of CLOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,228. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
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