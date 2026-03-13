Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Expands By 70.2%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 231,073 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the February 12th total of 135,755 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 429,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CLOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,228. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

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iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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