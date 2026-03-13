Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.17 and last traded at C$29.17. 85,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 138,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.40.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. Docebo had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 73.40%. The company had revenue of C$82.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 1.6842684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

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Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

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