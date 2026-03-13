Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $254.78 and last traded at $260.42. 98,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 316,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.82.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $611.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
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