Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $254.78 and last traded at $260.42. 98,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 316,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.82.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $611.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

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Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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