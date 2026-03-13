Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Short Interest Update

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,592 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 12th total of 70,892 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ASEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,140. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 730,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

About Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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