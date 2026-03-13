Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.84. 493,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,225,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. China Renaissance restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Nintendo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nintendo

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Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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