Short Interest in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Increases By 101.4%

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 298,200 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the February 12th total of 148,089 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AVIV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,072. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

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Institutional Trading of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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