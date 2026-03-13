Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 365 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 12th total of 1,084 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Price Performance

AIVC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. 1,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07.

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Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

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The Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg AI Value Chain NR index. The fund is passively managed to invest in an equal-weighted portfolio of companies from around the globe engaged in cloud computing, AI hardware, and semiconductors. AIVC was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

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