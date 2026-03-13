Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declines By 34.4%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 401 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 12th total of 611 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PIFMY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

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PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

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PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian-based integrated food company and one of the world’s largest producers of instant noodles. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates through several business segments including consumer branded products, flour milling, edible oils and fats, and agribusiness. Indofood is a member of the Salim Group and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a leading name in the regional food industry.

In its consumer branded products division, Indofood manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio that spans instant noodles, dairy products, snack foods, biscuits, confectionery, and flavored beverages.

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