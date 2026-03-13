Strike Price Reaches $0.0414 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Strike token can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $235.32 thousand and $52.13 thousand worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,678,426 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets. Telegram, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

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