Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 53,185 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 856.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4%

VTR stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 159.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.