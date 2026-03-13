Korea Investment CORP Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth $71,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $84.63 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Revvity from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Revvity



Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

