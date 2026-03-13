Financial Survey: LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) vs. Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 LINKBANCORP 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

LINKBANCORP has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.82%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 20.08% 12.84% 1.04% LINKBANCORP 17.97% 8.85% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and LINKBANCORP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $140.40 million 1.78 $28.20 million $4.87 8.90 LINKBANCORP $186.50 million 1.67 $33.51 million $0.90 9.23

LINKBANCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LINKBANCORP beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment offers finances purchase of real estate, refinance existing obligations, and/or to provide capital. The Consumer segment includes home equity installment loans and lines of credit. The Residential Real Estate segment operates as a secured first lien position of the borrower’s residential real estate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

