Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

IMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Immunocore from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $36,199.65. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $371,183.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $399,296.05. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $619,082. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immunocore by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 392.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 40.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

