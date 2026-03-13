ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of -0.72.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $1,648,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100.62. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $76,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 330,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,215,552.40. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceTitan by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,702,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

