ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.
ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.7%
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $1,648,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100.62. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $76,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 330,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,215,552.40. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceTitan by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,702,000.
Key ServiceTitan News
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line and adjusted EPS beat — ServiceTitan reported revenue of roughly $254M (+21.4% YoY) and an adjusted EPS print that topped consensus, signalling continued demand and revenue growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger cash generation and gross margin expansion — Operating cash flow improved materially year-over-year and gross profit grew, which supports runway and reinvestment despite GAAP losses. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line to slightly above Street — Management updated FY?2027 and Q1?2027 revenue guidance at about $1.1B (FY) and ~$255–257M (Q1), which is generally in line with consensus and signals stable near?term revenue outlook. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product/enterprise momentum and strategic hires — A customer case study (Vertex) highlights enterprise adoption, and ServiceTitan named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI-first product strategy. Both support long-term TAM expansion. GlobeNewswire: CTO Appointment GlobeNewswire: Vertex Case Study
- Neutral Sentiment: Market interest — Large block call-option activity was reported ahead of/post earnings, indicating speculative/hedged bullish positioning by some traders but not necessarily long-term conviction. American Banking News: Call Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript available — Investors can review the earnings slide deck and the full call transcript for management commentary on margins, AI initiatives, and capital allocation. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and EPS confusion — While adjusted EPS beat, GAAP results showed continued net/operating losses (and a negative diluted EPS figure in some reports), creating uncertainty over the path to sustained profitability; that contributed to selling pressure. QuiverQuant: GAAP Losses Noted
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and positioning — Significant insider sales were reported (executives and early investors selling shares), which can pressure sentiment even if sales are for diversification/liquidity reasons. QuiverQuant: Insider Trading Activity
- Negative Sentiment: Price target cut by BTIG — BTIG lowered its target (from $130 to $105) while keeping a buy rating; a visible analyst cut can trigger near-term weakness despite other buy ratings and a $125 median target among analysts. Benzinga: BTIG Lowers Price Target
ServiceTitan Company Profile
ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.
At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.
