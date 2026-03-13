288,304 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC Acquired by Medina Value Partners LLC

Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,069,000. BlueLinx accounts for about 4.9% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned about 3.67% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Catawba River Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 87.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 55.2% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 41.3% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 78,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

BlueLinx Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5,135,600.00 and a beta of 1.62. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.84 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific’s distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

