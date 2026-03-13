Medina Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Medina Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,350 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst accounts for about 4.4% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 118,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 672,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ecovyst by 6.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECVT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

