Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.5909.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JonesTrading raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $95,756.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,072.88. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,488.93. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,207,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,010,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,967 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,746,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

Featured Stories

