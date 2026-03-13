Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,985 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 12th total of 5,274 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.