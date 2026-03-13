AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,899 shares, a growth of 283.2% from the February 12th total of 9,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.29. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.97% of AquaBounty Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aquaculture innovation through the development and commercialization of genetically engineered fish. Its flagship product, AquAdvantage Salmon, is an Atlantic salmon strain enhanced with a growth hormone gene that enables faster growth and more efficient feed conversion compared with conventional farmed salmon. By integrating biotechnology into seafood production, AquaBounty aims to address global protein demand while reducing the environmental footprint associated with marine aquaculture.

Founded in 1991, AquaBounty is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts, and operates a state-of-the-art, land-based incubation and grow-out facility in Panama.

