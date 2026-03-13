Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,115 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 124,371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 41.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. QVR LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 446.4% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.7%

TGT stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

