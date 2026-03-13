Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $528,279,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,237,000 after acquiring an additional 964,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 10,200 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,715 shares in the company, valued at $36,643,675. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $648,194.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,964 shares of company stock valued at $173,923,497 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

