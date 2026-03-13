Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,179 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 390,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 384,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,950,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 746,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 506,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright cut its price target on CORT from $67 to $60 but kept a Buy rating — a mixed signal that preserves analyst support while lowering upside expectations. H.C. Wainwright Cuts Price Target

Short?interest reporting in recent feeds shows anomalous/zero values (0 shares, NaN) and thus provides no clear indication of a coordinated short trade; treat these figures with caution until cleaner data is available. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm is soliciting Corcept investors to join the securities class action and warns of an April 21, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — amplifying legal risk and potential settlement exposure. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Rosen Law Firm is soliciting Corcept investors to join the securities class action and warns of an April 21, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — amplifying legal risk and potential settlement exposure. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and several other plaintiff firms (Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy, Schall, DJS, Johnson Fistel, Kaplan Fox, etc.) have notified/investigated investors about the same securities claim — the proliferation of firms increases publicity and the likelihood of litigation costs or settlement activity. Hagens Berman Alert

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 8,233 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $296,305.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,231 shares in the company, valued at $80,293.69. The trade was a 78.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 48,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,306 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.94 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

