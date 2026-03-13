13,214 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $330.05 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $368.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.70 and its 200 day moving average is $304.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4363 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.