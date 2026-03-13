Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $16.95 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 104,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $31,584,408. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

